The common joke about Jason Derulo is that he’s fallen down at the Met Gala, or the Oscars or the Golden Globes, or really any place that has a red carpet and suggests a reason to wear a white suit, though not even always that—as recently, he’s fallen down on Zoom. The bit comes from a photo that was taken at Cannes in 2011, when a white-suited man tumbled down a red carpet staircase head-first. Notably, the man was not Jason Derulo. But in 2015, after a Twitter user captioned the photo “Jason Derulo just fell at #MetGala,” it entered that class of meme that outlives the standard 48-hour joke cycle and comes back year after year, like a hydrangea or your aunt’s birthday. “It’s just something that will not die,” Derulo tells me, sipping vodka on a recent Zoom chat.

If there’s a punchline here, besides the blatant wrongness of the caption and the visual slapstick, it’s the sudden disruption to the relentless churn of celebrity PR machines, a snapshot of something semi-spontaneous and raw in an industry dedicated to curating the opposite. True celebrity slip-ups—not just saying or doing something dumb, but taking an overt misstep so funny, physical, or strange that it merges with the person’s public image—are rare enough to catalogue: Jennifer Lawrence’s Oscars fall, Kanye’s VMAs speech, Tom Cruise’s couch-jumping moment.

Back in 2012, before people knew Derulo as more than the virtuosic, but somewhat faceless hitmaker behind “Whatcha Say,” he actually did slip, traumatically, in rehearsal, fracturing a vertebra in his neck. But present-day Derulo doesn’t fall much, at least not by accident. His public image is cartoonishly manicured—as most are. For example, while I waited for Derulo to join the Zoom for our conversation, a slideshow played high-resolution portraits of the singer posed on leather couches, set to his TikTok-famous single “Savage Love.”