There are days when even dressing feels like a chore. You want to look cute, but putting together a fit feels too much. SKIMS’ cotton collection has your solution, with everyday basics that are comfy enough for a day on the couch, but still flattering enough for a coffee run to the place with the cute barista. The fabric is so soft and breathable that it feels like a second skin and hugs without bunching in the wrong places.

SKIMS Cotton Jersey T-Shirt This crewneck tee is a staple for your capsule wardrobe that can elevate any outfit. Made with fabric that’s stretchy, flattering, and breathable — it’s no wonder it has over a thousand five-star reviews. This will become the shirt you put on right out of the dryer. Buy At SKIMS $ 48

SKIMS Cotton Jersey Cheeky Tanga This high-cut panty looks good on everyone and with coverage and cut that feels like you’re wearing nothing at all, yet boosts your confidence thanks to its perfectly flattering, cheeky back. There’s a three for $36 deal happening now, so you can mix and match from several other collections and styles. Be warned, you’ll want to replace all of your panties with SKIMS after you try these. Buy At SKIMS $ 20

SKIMS Cotton Rib Tank Hitting right at your natural waist and a flattering neckline that compliments all body types, this tank will have you soaking up compliments. It’s light enough for the hotter months and is a comfy first layer as the cold weather sets in. With the perfect amount of stretch and breathability for major comfort, trust us, you’ll be wearing this year-round. Buy At SKIMS $ 36

SKIMS Cotton Rib Boxer Finally! Boxers designed with the boyfriend-inspired topstitching you love, but actually tailored for the female shape. Just imagine lounging about on a lazy Sunday afternoon in this adorable, selfie-worthy set. With over 2,000 five-star reviews, you can’t go wrong with this purchase. Buy At SKIMS $ 34

SKIMS Cotton Rib Legging The natural fibers in these leggings hit that balance of feeling cozy without being sweltering. The classic design elevates a basic piece into an effortlessly, cute look that you’ll want to show off at home and while you’re running your weekend errands. Buy At SKIMS $ 54

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.