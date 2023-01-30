Skims’ Valentine’s Day Drop Is Full of Neon Rose Hues and Jaw-dropping Lingerie Styles

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The Scouted team can’t stop raving about how much we love the Internet-famous Soft Lounge line from Skims, so we perpetually keep an eye out for the brand’s new releases. If you recall, Soft Lounge is the loungewear line that has revolutionized looking cute–even sexy–while chilling at home (or working with Zoom camera off!). So, it wasn’t too surprising to see new V-day loungewear releases in on-trend colors of pale pinks to neon rose, and we’re fanning on the sweet feminine shades. The Sexy Little Gifts collection has slouchy socks, bandeau sets, lace bodysuits, and more. But even seasoned pros like ourselves had to stop and stare at the daring nature of the brand’s new After Hours ultra-sexy intimates, which are worth doing a double-take for.

No matter what your vibe, this V-day drop has something for everyone. Scroll through to see a few picks from the collection. As always, items are selling out quickly, so if you like something, grab it before it’s gone.

Fits Everybody Lace Long Slip Dress The style that broke the internet, this buttery-soft, flattering maxi is double-lined and has adjustable straps. Shown here in Neon Rose, it's offered in pale pinks and black too, as part of the limited-edition V-day drop. Buy At Skims $ 82

Knit Lace Catsuit While a lace catsuit is perfectly spicy to wear at home, these also look pulled-together and chic with a blazer and skirt when going out to dinner. Buy At Skims $ 108

Jelly Sheer Rhinestone Dress A sheer mini-dress is a bold statement and a head-turner. Buy At Skims $ 148

Fits Everybody Lace Slip Dress A body-hugging mini dress with romantic lace trims that is so comfortable you will forget it's on. Buy At Skims $

Fits Everybody Bandeau 2-Pack The new everyday alternative to bras, bandeaus give a little support and extra coverage without the wires and constriction- here in a sweetheart print. Buy At Skims $ 60

Latex Long Sleeve Dress Smoke 'em if you got 'em. Buy At Skims $ 128

