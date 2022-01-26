Skinceuticals Is Offering Free Deluxe-Sized Samples For a Limited Time

As a bonafide bargain hunter that loves considers finding deals a sport, it's very rare for me to drop significant chunks of cash on anything—especially pricey skincare products that have a less than stellar shelf life compared to their price points. But, there are a few exceptions and Skinceuticals' advanced formulas are at the top of the list. Finding a Skinceuticals sale to shop is a rare find, so whenever I spot a deal or discount on their line, I always make sure to take advantage of it so I never run out of my favorite serums (namely their ubiquitous and best-selling C E Ferulic magic anti-aging elixir and their Botox-in-a-bottle Triple Lipid Restore 2: 4: 2 moisturizer,)

Of course, I'm not the only one who's obsessed with Skinceutical's skincare products, the luxury beauty line is also beloved by plenty of other beauty editors, derms, and celebrities ranging from Gwyneth Paltrow, Brooke Sheilds (she also considers the C E Ferulic serum a holy grail product), Nicole Kidman, and J.Lo. So yes, it's not a surprise the luxe brand doesn't really need to offer sales on the regular—they've already got a sizeable following. Fortunately, you can score a slew of under-the-radar (read: almost secret) promotional deals when you shop on the site in the form of oversized deluxe samples of some of their best-selling products.

In fact, right now when you spend $170 or more (which is easy to do considering most products are priced around $150) enter the code ANTIAGING at checkout and you'll receive two deluxe-sized samples of the brand's best-selling Resveratrol B E serum and the Triple-R Neck Repair Treatment (regularly $120) for free. Whether you're looking to restock some of your daily go-to's or are curious about trying the dermatologist-approved brand for the first time, now's the perfect time to score on some essentials and try a few extra products from their anti-aging range free of charge. Scroll through below to check out a few of Skinceuticals' best-selling skincare products.

Skinceuticals C E FERULIC® WITH 15% L-ASCORBIC ACID There's a reason you'll find this triple-threat antioxidant serum at the top of just about every best serums list—it's truly the GOAT. SkinCeuticals patented blend of 15 percent L-ascorbic acid, 1 percent vitamin E, and 0.5 percent ferulic acid allows each active to be more effective than when applied alone and it also helps extend the formula's shelf life (vitamin C is especially prone to turning—especially when exposed to sunlight.) "The holy grail of antioxidants beloved by dermatologists and plastic surgeons everywhere. I’ve been using this for years and will buy it again. The bottle lasts a long time, so even though it’s pricy up front, with daily use it’s a small investment for glowing skin," one reviewer writes. Buy at Skinceuticals $ 166 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Skinceuticals TRIPLE LIPID RESTORE 2:4:2 Powered by anti-aging and skin-firming peptides and healthy fats, this magical moisturizer plumps the skin instantly while ironing out the look of fine lines and balancing out moisture levels—all without leaving behind a greasy residue. If you've gone overboard on retinol, acids, or other exfoliants, this multipurpose potion is a must-have for repairing the skin's barrier. "This has a blend of fatty acids, cholesterols and ceramides to treat signs of aging. It deserves more than 5 stars. The first use made my skin feel silky. It has plumped my fine lines and evened my skin's texture. It is a holy grail product in my opinion," one reviewer says. Buy at Skinceuticals $ 130 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Skinceuticals HYDRATING B5 GEL Infused with hydration-boosting hyaluronic acid and brightening B5, this oil-free serum is the perfect moisturizer for those with oily or blemish-prone skin. It's also a great moisture-boosting step to use in conjunction with moisturizer for extra dry skin. "Extremely hydrating! Love this product! My dermatologist always says my skin is hydrated and I think the B5 serum really helps. Especially if you use a retinol," one reviewer says. Buy at Skinceuticals $ 83 Free Shipping | Free Returns

