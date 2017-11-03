If you're having a hard time falling asleep, you might want to consider changing your bedding. The Ultra Soft 1800 Series Bamboo Bed Sheets are made of high-quality bamboo yarns and high-strength microfiber for enhanced softness. Bamboo keeps you warm when it's cold and cools you when it's hot — meaning your body temperature stays steady regardless of changing seasons. Mercerized and pre-shrunk for longevity and shape retention, the bamboo sheets will stay looking as good as they feel. This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. Plus the sheets will fit even the thickest of mattresses. Normally, the Ultra Soft 1800 Series Bamboo Bed Sheets: 4-Piece Set sell for $49.99, but you can get them now for $29.99, or 40% off the original price.

Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.