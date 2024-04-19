‘Sleepy Don’ Dozes Off in Court AGAIN

Apparently Donald Trump needs to catch up on some sleep, as the former president appeared to doze off in a New York City courtroom yet again on Friday.

This time around, reporters noted that Trump’s head repeatedly dropped, and he closed his eyes for quite some time.

It’s at least the third time Trump has been spotted catching some ZZZs during the first week of his high-stakes hush-money trial, which centers around his alleged plot to pay off porn star Stormy Daniels to cover up an alleged affair.

It appears Trump wants to be anywhere but the Manhattan courthouse, with him complaining Friday morning it’s unfair he has to be stuck in a courtroom “all day long” when he could be out campaigning.

The mid-trial naps aren’t a great look for someone who, at 77, is constantly trying to project an image of vigor and vitality in public as he seeks to retake the White House. Trump’s allies have denied he’s sleeping, claiming he’s merely been resting his eyes.

Trump’s inability to stay awake has earned him nicknames he’d otherwise be doling out to others—with the hashtag #SleepyDonald trending on social media. It’s also shown just how disinterested Trump can get when he’s not calling the shots.