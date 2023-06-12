Smugglers Using TikTok to Advertise Illegal Journeys Into U.S.: Report
GOING VIRAL
Smugglers are advertising dangerous illegal border crossings into the U.S. in exchange for cash on TikTok, according to USA Today. The outlet reported that the platform is hosting content from criminals including testimonials from purported clients who had apparently made it safely into the United States as a way of building trust with potential customers. Migrants themselves are also sharing videos of their own crossings along with tips for how others can do the same, USA Today reports. TikTok did not reply to questions about the content, though several accounts were banned after being flagged by reporters. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said in a statement that social media is “creating an environment ripe for the manipulation of information regarding migration policies at the border,” and had increased smugglers’ access to migrants.