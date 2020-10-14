Snack All You Want with 30% Off Frito Lay, Sun Chips, and More

PRIME DAY 2020

Chips, crackers, cookies, candy, and more is on sale right now.

Jillian Lucas

Commerce Editorial Manager

Photo Illustration by Scouted/The Daily Beast/Amazon

One of the things I miss the most about being in the office are the snacks. I had access to a plethora of crunchy, salty, sweet snacks to curb my 3:00pm slump. Working from home means I have to supply the snacks and it looks like Amazon read my mind. Right now, take 30% off of grocery items from brands like Frito Lay, Sun Chips, Skinny Pop, and more. Now if you’ll excuse me, I have to raid my snack cabinet.

SkinnyPop Popped Popcorn Variety (Original & White Cheddar)

Down from $20

Buy on Amazon$14

Free Shipping

Frito-Lay Party Mix

Down from $17

Buy on Amazon$12

Free Shipping

Keebler Variety Pack: Cheez-It, Mini Fudge Stripes

Down from $19

Buy on Amazon$13

Free Shipping

Sunchips Multigrain Chips Variety Pack

Down from $17

Buy on Amazon$12

Free Shipping

