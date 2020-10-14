Snack All You Want with 30% Off Frito Lay, Sun Chips, and More

- 30% off grocery products
- Choose from over 150 items from top snacking brands like Frito Lay and Sun Chips while also washing it down with Gatoraid or Izze.
- Shop the rest of our Prime Day deal picks here.
One of the things I miss the most about being in the office are the snacks. I had access to a plethora of crunchy, salty, sweet snacks to curb my 3:00pm slump. Working from home means I have to supply the snacks and it looks like Amazon read my mind. Right now, take 30% off of grocery items from brands like Frito Lay, Sun Chips, Skinny Pop, and more. Now if you’ll excuse me, I have to raid my snack cabinet.
SkinnyPop Popped Popcorn Variety (Original & White Cheddar)
Down from $20
Frito-Lay Party Mix
Down from $17
Keebler Variety Pack: Cheez-It, Mini Fudge Stripes
Down from $19
Sunchips Multigrain Chips Variety Pack
Down from $17
Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.