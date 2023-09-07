Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.

Omid Scobie, the journalist and author whose book Finding Freedom provided sensational insights into the collapse of the relationship between the royals and Harry and Meghan, has published some of the chapter headings his new book, Endgame, due to be published in late November.

Scobie said in June that his book would reveal “failures” and episodes the Royal family should be “ashamed of,” and a first glimpse of the chapter titles shows just how explosive this book could be.

Scobie said on Twitter that the book was at the printers and posted a photograph of the first page of the chapter list, showing nine headings. He later said there were 16 chapters in total.

The book opens with a chapter about the death of Queen Elizabeth, with a chapter entitled “The Queen and Her Piper: Elizabeth II’s Final Days.”

The second chapter is called, “Shaky Ground, the Queen is Dead, the Monarchy Faces Trouble,” while the third, titled: “’‘Oh God I Hate This,’ King Charles’s Premiere,” seems likely to focus on Charles’ uneven first few days as king perhaps including the famous moment he was filmed complaining about a leaking pen.

The following chapter is called, “Remembrance of Things Past: The Ongoing Campaign to Make the Royals Great Again,” followed by, “Baggage: the Lingering Trials of King Charles.” Scobie has previously criticised the lack of serious focus on corruption allegations against Charles, including allegations that he received over 3 million euros in cash from a wealthy Qatari donor stuffed into shopping and travel bags. An inquiry into suggestions that a key Charles’ aide traded cash for honors was terminated without explanation by the police last month.

Scobie, who is known to have excellent contacts within the Sussex organisation, and has previously noted the apparent double royal standards between the treatment of Prince Andrew and that of the Sussexes, has a long chapter on Andrew entitled, “The Fall of Prince Andrew; Scandal, Shame and Silencing Jane Doe.”

Returning to a theme that has often preoccupied the writer, he then has a chapter called, “Race and the Royals: Institutional Bigotry and Denial.”

It might be the next two chapters that have some of the really juicy insights with which Scobie has made his name, however, with one entitled, “Gloves On: Prince William, Heir To The Throne,” while the ninth is titled: “Gloves Off: Prince Harry, Man on a Mission.”