Sneaker Con Slammed as Trump Announces Surprise Appearance

Former president Donald Trump shocked just about everyone when he announced on Truth Social Friday his plans to attend Sneaker Con in Philadelphia on Saturday.

“Looking forward to being at Sneakercon at the Philadelphia Convention Center, Pennsylvania, at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday. Then leaving for a Big Rally in Michigan!” he wrote.

Sneaker Con has not confirmed Trump’s appearance but organizers were forced to turn off comments on social media after receiving backlash about the former president’s attendance.

They also put out a statement following the wave of backlash online.

“Sneaker Con’s mission is to support and promote sneaker culture through our worldwide live events and digital platforms. We are thankful and appreciative of the sneaker community, and recognize individuals who generate awareness and authentic sneaker related engagement towards our community. #sneakercon,” the statement read.

The state of Pennsylvania is expected to be a key battleground in November’s presidential election. President Joe Biden only narrowly defeated Trump by a margin of 50 percent to 48.8 percent in 2020.

Sneaker Con, which will be held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, was founded in 2009 and is one of the longest-running sneaker events in the world. More than 300 hundred vendors are expected to attend the convention to sell sneakers and streetwear.

Trump’s expected appearance comes a day after a judge ordered the former president to pay $354 million in his New York civil fraud trial.

He is expected to appeal the decision which bars him from seeking loans from financial institutions in New York for a period of three years and includes a three-year ban on Trump serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation.