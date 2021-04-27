‘SNL’ Cast Members Quietly Rebel Against Host Elon Musk

Who could have guessed that booking a guy who’s spent the pandemic spreading misinformation and stoking COVID-19 conspiracy theories would be controversial?

On May 8, Saturday Night Live will welcome billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk to Studio 8H—and predictably, the announcement has ruffled some feathers. Among the frustrated parties, it seems, are a few SNL cast members, who shared shady remarks on social media that have now all disappeared.

Priggish, union-busting tech moguls are not typically called upon to host SNL, but the sketch show has welcomed a controversial booking or two in the past. Most notably, there was Donald Trump’s dismal appearance in 2015—and a MAGA-fied Kanye West’s controversial turn a few years later.