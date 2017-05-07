SNL Hilariously Mocks Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski’s Relationship

This week, the rumors were confirmed: Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are engaged. The two had long been though to be dating, and back in August, then-candidate Donald Trump threatened to expose their relationship in a snarky tweet:

Trump had by then soured on the co-hosts of his favorite morning show program not named Fox & Friends, who had in the final months of the campaign turned on their longtime pal—and this after providing months and months of fawning coverage of candidate Trump, including being caught acting all-too-cozy with him on a hot mic during a town hall.

So, this week’s Saturday Night Live cold open skewered the palpable sexual tension between Morning Joe co-hosts Scarborough and Brzezinski, played by Alex Moffat and Kate McKinnon respectively.

“Well, guys, they did it, ok. The House has passed their health care plan which might take health insurance away from 24 million Americans. Many of them are swing voters in 2018. If morality doesn’t matter to them, I mean, maybe just pure politics should?” announced Scarborough.

“It’s crazy! I’m up it, I’m over it, I’m past it, I’m in the driveway, the car is running,” added McKinnon’s panicky, hilariously spot-on Brzezinski. She then turned to Joe: “This party—your party, the Republican Party—is completely morally bankrupt at this point.”

“Oh, Mika! That’s enough, ok?” he fired back, before turning to her and gazing at her seductively. “You’re being snickety because you know it pushes my buttons.”

“Does it? Push your buttons?” Brzezinski replied, moving closer to Scarborough and caressing his hair.

“It does,” he offered, gazing deeply into her eyes.

The camera turns to Morning Joe’s panelists—Mike Barnicle, Mark Halperin, and Willie Geist—who all look equal part stunned and disgusted.

“What am I seeing here?” says Geist. “I don’t know… I have so many unanswered questions.”

Later on, the Morning Joe co-hosts receive a call from a man named John Miller, who claims to be a White House employee and sounds exactly like Alec Baldwin’s Trump (hint: it is). “John Miller,” of course, was the name Trump would use in the ‘80s and ‘90s while posing as his own publicist, phoning the tabloids to boast about his imaginary conquests with famous women.

“Hello Joe, Mika. This is John Miller. I’m sort of new here,” says Baldwin’s Trump. “Mika, I’m just celebrating the fantastic success we had in Congress yesterday with the new health care law. After Congress voted, we had a party. There was beer. The disaster that was Obamacare has finally been repealed.”

Then, Scarborough breaks the news: “Uh, hold on sir, the bill still has to pass the Senate.”

“What now?” asks a befuddled Trump.

“The bill goes through the Senate,” explains Scarborough. “They might even rewrite the entire thing—if they pass it at all.”

“But… there was beer…” says a mopey Trump, before signing off.