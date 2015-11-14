SNL Opens with Emotional Paris Tribute

On Friday night, Bill Maher sang a portion of the French national anthem before arguing that Western airstrikes against ISIS were responsible for provoking the brutal terror attack that left more than 120 people dead across the city of Paris.

Stephen Colbert nearly broke down in tears at the end of the Late Show after breaking news of the massacre to his audience.

Tonight, it was Saturday Night Live’s turn.

The show decided to forgo its typical cold open for a single shot of Cecily Strong on the Studio 8H stage.

“Paris is the City of Light. And here in New York City, we know that light will never go out. Our love and support is with everyone there tonight. We stand with you,” she said before delivering the message in French.

What followed was a deliberately uplifting monologue from host Elizabeth Banks that strove to move past the heaviness of the evening.