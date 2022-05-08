‘SNL’ and Kate McKinnon’s Amy Coney Barrett Rip SCOTUS Abortion Plans

Saturday Night Live took a second swipe at the Supreme Court’s reported plans to overturn Roe v. Wade during this week’s “Weekend Update”—and although the show’s cold open on the subject was a little underwhelming, Kate McKinnon’s Amy Coney Barrett stole the show in the follow-up.

“Good evening, everyone,” Colin Jost said at the top of the segment. “Well, guys, tomorrow is Mother’s Day, whether you want it to be one or not.” On the subject of the leak—which he pointed out could “cause lasting damage to the Supreme Court”—Jost added, “The Court is usually careful, but they slipped up... and now they have to live with it forever. Sounds really unfair.”

Jost’s fellow “Weekend Update” anchor Michael Che said he couldn’t fathom why conservatives are so obsessively opposed to abortion rights. “Maybe don’t think of it as abortion,” he said. “Think of it as a patriot storming the uterus to overturn the results of an unfair pregnancy.”

And then came McKinnon’s Amy Coney Barrett with all her unnerving cheer. The prospect of losing abortion rights isn’t so bad, she insists. Her one question during oral arguments reportedly centered on the possibility that safe-haven laws—which protect new parents and guardians from legal recourse for voluntarily giving up newborn babies—could alleviate the loss of abortion rights.

“I just don’t understand why you need an abortion,” McKinnon’s Amy Coney Barrett said. “You can leave a baby anywhere in the United States. Just plop it!”

On a sidewalk? Plop it. Like Moses in a basket? Plop it. Like an infant in Jungle Book? “Do your nine,” and then plop that baby and give it to a panther.

“You are a murderer if you have an abortion, but you are not a murderer if you put a baby in a bag in a mailbox,” McKinnon said. “That tracks and is good to me... I have seven children and a job and I make it work, so why every single other woman can't do the same is beyond me—unless I'm missing something about class in America. Don’t answer that.”