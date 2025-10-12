SNL ‘Weekend Update’ Legends Face Off in NSFW “Joke Off”

Colin Jost and Michael Che’s seemingly ordinary “Weekend Update” this week was interrupted by former “Update” anchor (and host of the night’s episode) Amy Poehler.

Poehler returned to her old desk for another round of “Joke Off,” an SNL tradition where each anchor tries to come up with the best punchline to a single setup. The first one occurred in December 2011, when Jimmy Fallon hosted.

At first it seemed like it’d be just Poehler vs. Jost and Che, but fellow former anchors Tina Fey and Seth Meyers showed up, too, to join Poehler’s team.

Saturday Night Live, Seth Meyers, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Colin Jost, and Michael Che behind the Update desk. NBC

The setup was, “A woman in Tennessee broke a hospital record after giving birth to a 13-pound baby...”

Poehler took the first round with, “A woman gave birth to a 13-pound baby, which was so big he slapped the doctor on his a--."

Fey joked, “A woman gave birth to a 13-pound baby, and the new baby’s name is...” She screamed in agony.

Meyers joked, “A woman in Tennessee broke a hospital record after giving birth to a 13-pound baby, and then she broke off her husband’s penis to make sure it never happened again.”

Saturday Night Live, Meyers, Fey, and Poehler celebrating behind the Update desk. NBC

The current anchors got their own zingers in. Jost said, “The baby’s nickname is ‘Magician’ because it basically sawed his mother in half.”

Che offered, “Here’s a fun fact: The second the baby was out, the woman zipped around the room like a deflated balloon.”

Ultimately it was the team of former anchors who won, with the final winning joke coming from Poehler: