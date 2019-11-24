SNL: Will Ferrell’s Gordon Sondland Throws Alec Baldwin’s Trump Under the Bus

Will Ferrell joined the illustrious Five-Timers Club on Saturday Night Live this weekend. But before he delivered a monologue that included cameos from Ryan Reynolds and Tracy Morgan, he strapped on a bald cap to play Gordon Sondland opposite Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump in the cold open sketch.

Baldwin began by fielding questions from reporters on the White House lawn about “this impeachment nonsense” and his relationship with the ambassador to the EU, who threw him and every other major figure in his administration under the bus this week.

It “doesn’t matter” what Sondland said under oath, the president argued, because “I told him no quid pro quo at least once. So any quid I did after that is on them, that's how it works. It’s like when you meet a girl and you say if you're a cop, you’ve got to tell me. Besides, I don't know this Ambassador Sondland guy, that's fake news.”

After Trump insisted that he’s never even met Sondland in person, Ferrell sidled up next to him. “It's so great to finally meet you for the first time, by the way,” the president told him.

“Oh, right, right, right,” Sondland replied. “Keep the quid pro quo on the low-low, got it.” Before Trump could escape on his helicopter, the ambassador added, “I just want to go on the record and say you guys need to lay off my boy. Everybody loves his ass… Ukraine, Russia. They’ll do anything for this man. I know, I asked.”