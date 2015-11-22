SNL’s Ben Carson Trashes Syrian Refugees in Idiotic Fashion

It was a special Thanksgiving edition of Fox & Friends during the cold open of Saturday Night Live this week, but all the hosts wanted to talk about were the Syrian refugees who are almost definitely not trying to sneak across the Mexican border into the U.S.

The host kicked things off by showing exclusive video footage of a “crazed mob of Syrian refugees” entering the country, before they realized it was actually just Walmart shoppers on Black Friday.

“Why are we supposed to give special treatment to black Fridays?” Vanessa Bayer’s Elisabeth Hasselbeck asked. In her opinion, “All Fridays Matter.”

Next up was an interview with DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz, as played by Kate McKinnon. “You people and your xenophobia, you make me so nuts!” she said, telling them that her tightly curled hair starts out straight before she turns on Fox every morning.

But the highlight of the sketch came with the return of Jay Pharoah’s Dr. Ben Carson. Following last week’s “The Adventures of Young Ben Carson” sketch, we were treated to a present-day Carson, who swore he was all “fired up” about the Syrian refugee issue. “I would ask that viewers at home turn their volume down because I might get crazy!” he said in his usual low energy style.

“Well, dealing with the Islamists is simple,” Carson told the hosts. “First we would say, ‘You can’t come into this country until I see you eat bacon while singing a Christmas carol,’” he suggested. “Or all refugees will be given Mad Libs with the phrase ‘death to blank.’ Anyone who writes ‘America’ won't be allowed inside America.”

When the Fox host noted that Carson seems pretty calm about the whole thing, the candidate replied, “Oh, I’m like a koala bear. On the outside I may seem nice, but on the inside, I’ve never held elected office.”

In lieu of its usual list of corrections, the hosts checked in with the Fox News fact-checker, played by an exasperated Leslie Jones. “Y’all gonna have me up all night!” she told them.

Last week’s Saturday Night Live, which came just one day after the attacks on Paris, included just one, very serious mention of the tragedy at the top of the show. With this opening sketch and an Adele-themed commercial parody that followed—and also included references to the refugee issue—the show demonstrated that it is now ready to start wringing comedy out of the aftermath.