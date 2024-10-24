TV

‘SNL’s’ Bowen Yang Explains Why He Initially Refused to Play JD Vance

REALLY?

Yang repeatedly asked “Saturday Night Live” boss Lorne Michaels if he was sure about the casting.

Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1865 -- Pictured: (l-r) Bowen Yang as JD Vance and James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump during the "Campaign" Cold Open on Saturday, September 28, 2024 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)
NBC/Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

After much speculation about which celebrity guest star should play JD Vance during Saturday Night Live’s 50th season, many were surprised to see cast member Bowen Yang dressed as the Republican VP candidate when the show opened. And now, Yang has revealed he never wanted the role.

“Up until the show, I tapped [Lorne Michaels] on the shoulder and I was in the full beard and the full geish and I was like, ‘You can do a buyback if you want,’” Yang explained in a new interview with Them, recalling how he’d tried to get out of the part.

He was so hesitant to play the GOP senator since Vance doesn’t “have a personality,” as Yang put it. But his perception of Vance changed after he watched Hillbilly Elegy, the Netflix adaptation of Vance’s memoir about his life growing up in Appalachia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yang said that the moment that struck him was when Vance questioned as a boy whether he might be gay. As Vance wrote in his memoir, “At the time, the only thing I knew about gay men was that they preferred men to women. This described me perfectly.”

After expressing these thoughts to his “mamaw,” who told young Vance, “Don’t be a f---ing idiot,” Vance came to the conclusion that he was straight.

For Yang, the exchange gave him more to work with to play the venture capitalist turned politician on SNL. “I was just like, ‘Oh, this guy doesn’t have a personality because he’s never had the spine to claim it,’” Yang said.

Bowen Yang: This Is What Sydney Sweeney Told SNL About Boobs

‘PLEASE’
Matt Wilstein, Martha Mercer
Sydney Sweeney as Tina and Bowen Yang as Dennis.
Eboni Boykin-Patterson

Eboni Boykin-Patterson

Entertainment Reporter

EB_hyphenate

eboni.boykin-patterson@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now

obsessed

Diddy’s ‘Fall Guy’ Speaks Out: ‘I Was Definitely Set Up’

Eboni Boykin-Patterson
obsessed

Olivia Munn Bares Double Mastectomy Scars in Topless Ad

Grace Harrington
obsessed

Working With ‘Ghosts’ Prepared Star Rose McIver for Being a New Mom

Meg Walters
obsessed

Zachary Levi Slammed for ‘Vile’ Gavin Creel Death Comments in Anti-Vax Rant

Laura Wheatman Hill
obsessed

Beyoncé Will Reportedly Perform at Kamala Harris’ Houston Rally

Matt Wilstein