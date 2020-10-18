SNL’s Michael Che Slams NBC for Hosting Trump, Bill Cosby, and Matt Lauer

After running a cold open that mocked NBC’s controversial Trump town hall, Saturday Night Live also dedicated a portion of this week’s “Weekend Update” segment to flame the network.

After Colin Jost roasted the president for hosting more “coronavirus giveaways across the country,” Michael Che went in on his home network for giving the president a platform.

“What can I say?” Che said. “We have a type.” Photos of Matt Lauer, Bill Cosby, and Donald Trump appeared behind him—a nod to the alleged predators with whom the network has happily worked in the past.

Che moved on to the current political situation: “Who are these town halls even for?” he asked. “I mean, who’s on the fence about this election? Whether you’re voting for Trump or Biden, you probably made up your mind.”

At this point, Che said, things are so bad that Kanye West can run and receive the response, “Maybe?”

This wouldn’t be an issue, the comedian said, if the electorate had good candidates. “When Kennedy was running against Nixon, nobody was like, ‘What about Little Richard?’”