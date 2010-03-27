Snoop Dogg on Larry King
Larry King has interviewed some of the most important people on the planet, but it seems unlikely that any of those interviews brought as much joy into the world as his Friday segment with Snoop Dogg did. Larry riding dubs with a legendary rapper? What else could you ask for?
