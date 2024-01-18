Cori Broadus, rapper Snoop Dogg’s 24-year-old daughter, revealed on Thursday that she is currently recovering after suffering a “severe” stroke.

“I had a severe stroke this a.m. I started breaking down crying when they told me,” Broadus wrote on her Instagram Story, accompanied by a photo that appears to show a hospital bed. She added in the next slide: “Like I’m only 24; what did I do in my past to deserve all of this.”

Broadus was diagnosed with lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease, at age 6 and has been open online about her health struggles. Last year, she told People that she had stopped taking medication for her condition, instead opting for a more holistic treatment.

“I’ve had medication since I was 6 years old, depending on these drugs all my life,” she said. “I wanted to change because it just became a lot. I’m only 24 years old, taking 10 to 12 pills every single day. So I kind of just went cold turkey.”

Instead, she said, “I’m just doing everything natural, all types of herbs, sea moss, teas.”

In 2021, Broadus revealed on Instagram that she had attempted suicide while struggling with poor mental and physical health, and that it frustrated her when people assumed her struggles weren’t real.

“Just because my dad is who he is doesn’t mean I don’t get sad, that doesn’t mean that I don’t want things or that I don’t feel a way. I don’t know how to explain it,” Broadus said at the time. “I’ve been sick, I am sick. It’s a lot. Body hurting, you’re just in pain, and you’re so young you’re like, ‘What is happening to me? What is going on?’”