It’s almost 2023 (where did the time go?) and if your toothbrush can only brush teeth, it’s overdue for an upgrade. SNOW, known for its high-tech whitening kits, has created what it dubs the future of brushing — the LED Whitening Electric Toothbrush. This bad boy comes with can’t-live-without upgrades and unique features that make going back to a regular toothbrush unthinkable.

What You Get

You can choose between four distinct colors, polar blue, mediterranean sky blue, sea breeze green, and coastal sunset pink. You’ll never mistake your brush for your partner’s, roommates', or kids' ever again. Out of the box, each toothbrush comes with a charging base and an extra head.

What It Does

Now to the fun stuff: the electric toothbrush uses sonic technology for better cleaning by delivering rapid vibrations that break up plaque. It has a built-in timer that encourages you to build better brushing habits – the brush pulses every 30 seconds (to let you know it's time to move to another part of your mouth) and shuts off automatically after two minutes. There’s no need to worry about battery life; a single charge lasts over four weeks, ensuring your brush is always ready to go.

What sets this toothbrush apart from others on the market is its ingenious head – in addition to soft bristles that effortlessly clean teeth is a built-in blue LED light. When paired with SNOW’s whitening toothpaste, this brush whitens teeth as you brush. There are four brushing modes to finetune your tooth brushing sessions. Use “clean” to wash away stubborn plaque, “whiten” to take the whitening process to the next level, “polish” to shine your pearly whites like never before, or “sensitive” for delicate cleaning.

LED Whitening Electric Toothbrush Buy at SNOW $ 149 Free Shipping

Helpful Add-ons

Designed with sensitive teeth in mind, SNOW’s whitening toothpaste pairs well with your new LED toothbrush. It's available in two flavors — mint and lavender mint. No matter which flavor you choose, each whitens teeth, provides lasting freshness, and tackles stains.

The Whitening Toothpaste (3-pack) Buy at SNOW $ 40

Turn your toothbrush into a face brush with this attachment. Made with soft silicone, the brush utilizes the sonic technology in the handle to give your face and pores a deeper clean than ever before. Plus, you can use the smooth backside of the brush to massage oils and serums into skin after cleaning.

Electronic Face Brush Attachment Buy at SNOW $ 30

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.