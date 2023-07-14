‘Snow White’ Set Photos That Sparked Conservative Backlash Are ‘Fake,’ Disney Says

A Daily Mail article featuring what the publication claimed were set photos from Disney’s upcoming live-action Snow White sparked a storm of conservative backlash on Friday, surrounding the “politically correct” “dwarf actors” pictured.

The only problem? The photos aren’t legit.

When asked by The Daily Beast for comment on the Daily Mail’s article, which touts photos of what it claims is Snow White’s cast, a Disney spokesperson said, “The photos are fake and not from our production. We are currently trying to have the Daily Mail issue a correction.”

The Daily Mail did not immediately return The Daily Beast’s request for comment.

The Daily Mail article in question was published under the headline, “EXCLUSIVE: Snow White and the Seven... Politically-Correct Companions? First pictures of new Disney live-action remake show princess walking with diverse band of merry men and women after row over using dwarf actors.”

Never mind that the woman dressed in a Snow White costume in the Daily Mail’s photos is very clearly not Rachel Zegler, the West Side Story actress who stars as the titular princess. Moreover, Zegler—who previously addressed racist trolls who criticized Disney’s decision to cast a Latina actress in the role—said last year that Snow White had wrapped filming in July 2022.

Nevertheless, Daily Mail purported that the photos had been taken on Thursday on the film’s U.K. set. They show seven actors—seemingly Snow White’s band of companions—that the outlet noted appeared to be of different “genders, ethnicities, and heights.” It wasn’t long before the conservative corners of the internet balked at the photos, chastising the “wokeness” of the casting.

But that’s all for nought, as, once again, these photos aren’t actually from Disney’s Snow White. Carry on.