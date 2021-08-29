Soledad O’Brien on Fox News’ ‘Stupid Blonde’ Spouting Vax Nonsense

This week on a bonus episode of The New Abnormal, Soledad O’Brien joins Molly Jong-Fast to discuss trust in the media, Fox News, coronavirus vaccines, and Afghanistan coverage.

“Misinformation is an amazing tool to get people to not trust in their leadership or in the government. And I think the government and the media, too, have done a very poor job in making people trust them,” the broadcast journalist and talk show host says.

In her view, CNN host Chris Cuomo’s entanglement with his brother, disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, damaged the network’s credibility as a whole.