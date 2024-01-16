Solo Stove’s Smokeless Patio Heater Is a Winter Game-Changer

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Thanks to Solo Stove, braving the bitter cold just got a lot easier. You may know the viral brand for its trademark smokeless fire pits, which are a must-have for anxiety-free backyard entertaining, but if you haven’t given its Tower Patio Heater a try, you’ll want to snag one before you’re left out in the cold.

The Tower Patio Heater allows you to enjoy the outdoors with indoor-level warmth and comfort—no more relying on small-range pits and subpar electric heaters. The Tower Patio Heater is engineered with over 72,000 BTUS of heat—hotter than most electric, propane, or natural gas patio heaters—and warms up to a 10-foot radius, so you won’t have to have your guests huddled together to keep warm.

Solo Stove Smokeless Tower Patio Heater Down From $760 Unlike other patio heaters, the Tower Patio Heater doesn’t rely on electricity, which tends to have less heating power, or propane, which is pricier to maintain, making them great for winter emergency prep. The stand-alone, 104-pound heater relies on wood pellets to start and feed the fire and produces a smoke-free experience, making set-up, operation, and clean-up a rather seamless experience. Buy At Solo Stove $ 650 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Tower Patio Heater ships in two pieces, but is easy to assemble in thirty minutes or less. Like the Solo Stove fire pits, the Tower is impressive in both its presentation and sleekness—it’s a piece you won’t be rushed to stow away in backyard storage. But if you do want to move it around from spot to spot, the Tower is designed with handles that make wheeling it around a one-person job.

With wood pellets, not to be confused with less-powerful cooking pellets, you’ll easily get at least three hours of consistent heat that you don’t have to babysit or maintain. Just fill the Tower’s 25-pound capacity pellet hopper with pellets, use a fire starter, and watch the flames blaze from the chamber window. When you’re done using the Tower (and once it’s cooled down), you can rely on the easy-to-remove ash pan at the bottom of the heater for a simple and quick clean up.

What to Consider Before Buying

While we’re impressed by the Tower Patio Heater, choosing the right heat source for your outdoor set-up is a decision that requires some thought and consideration. Sourcing some options online, you’ll see countless brands at every price range from under $100 to pricier commercial pieces, so there are some things to consider about buying the Tower Patio Heater.

For one, to maintain the Tower’s unvarnished, sleek appearance, keeping it covered when you aren’t using it is essential, so we recommend buying the Tower Shelter. This UV-resistant acrylic cover protects your Tower from outdoor wear and tear.

The most important Tower Patio Heater feature that sets Solo Stove’s outdoor heater apart from similar models is how much power and heat it delivers. Other popular brands like Hampton Bay offer more affordable patio heaters, but they’re only equipped with 48,000 BTUs. The most commercially similar brand to the Solo Stove Tower that also uses wood pellets is Even Embers Pellet Fueled Patio Heater, which only has 70,000 BTUs, compared to the Tower’s 72,000 BTUs.

In other words, the heating radius that the Tower delivers is unparalleled, so while it is slightly more expensive than some alternatives, if wide-ranging, long-lasting, and environmentally-friendly heat is your goal, it’s worth investing in Solo Stove’s pellet-powered Tower Patio Heater.

