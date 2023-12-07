Son of Former IDF Chief Killed in Gaza

The 25-year-old son of the former chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces has been killed fighting in Gaza.

Gal Eisenkot, the son of war cabinet member Gadi Eizenkot, “fell in battle” in Shijaiyah, the IDF said in a statement. He was killed by a bomb blast in a tunnel near the Jabaliya refugee camp, according to the Times of Israel.

Eisenkot, of the 551st Brigade’s 699th Battalion, had reportedly been serving as a medic. His father was reportedly notified while touring the Southern Command of the IDF along with war cabinet minister Benny Kantz.

Pro-Palestine figures appeared to rejoice in the news on social media, noting that the elder Eisenkot had popularized the use of a military doctrine calling for the use of “disproportionate force.”