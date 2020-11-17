Hear That? Our Favorite Headphones Are on Sale Right Now
If you’ve been working at home or really, doing anything at home, you might be getting a little frustrated with those around you at this point. My main tip—a good pair of noise cancelling headphones that drown out practically everything. Whether you have an old pair you want to replace, or have been searching for that perfect one, you’re in luck. Our favorite noise cancelling headphones from Sony are 20% off on Amazon right now.
Sony WH1000XM4
What makes these the best? Well, sound quality for one. These make any music sound like it’s live, all encompassing, immersive. They’re comfortable to wear so you can wear them all day long if required. But my favorite part about them is the Bluetooth toggling. This allows you to switch between your computer and your phone with ease, so there’s no time spent wondering what in the world these headphones are connected to. Plus, the earcups have touch controls, too.
