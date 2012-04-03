Sorry, Sarah. Katie's the Queen!
Sarah Palin and Katie Couric are at odds again, this time as guest hosts on competing morning news shows. Rebecca Dana and Louise Roug Bokkenheuser sit down with Newsweek & The Daily Beast's John Avlon to discuss the ratings war between GMA and Today. Also, bin Laden's baby-mamas and what's next for Keith Olbermann.
