The founder of the U.S. arm of a Christian festival fears that he introduced “hundreds” of young men to a British spiritual leader accused of inappropriate behavior with his followers, including giving them oil massages on his bed and encouraging them to take part in long wrestling matches.

Earlier this month, alleged victims made detailed claims against charismatic evangelist Mike Pilavachi, saying he ran a “cult” through his youth festival, Soul Survivor. On Friday, Paul Martin, who founded Soul Survivor USA, spoke to Britain’s Telegraph newspaper about his part in spreading Pilavachi’s “‘ministry’ to countless people here in the U.S.”

In early April, it emerged that 65-year-old Pilavachi—who was previously awarded a prestigious MBE honor by Queen Elizabeth II for “services to young people”—was stepping back “from all ministry” after the allegations were first made public.

Pilavachi’s Soul Survivor summer festivals ran between 1993 and 2019 and his church Soul Survivor Watford—which is itself part of the larger Church of England—led to offshoots in countries around the world. Martin, who founded the American organization in 2000, said church leaders were aware of allegations surrounding Pilavachi as far back as 2002.

“I had brought Mike to the U.S. countless times between 1999 and 2007,” Martin said. “In doing so I had introduced him to dozens—if not hundreds—of young men who fit the profile of what I heard back in the early 2000s, and in the Telegraph article.”

“It was my duty to speak so that potential victims here in the States were made aware, and that I take responsibility for my part in this sad situation—not one of negligence but of, as former executive director of Soul Survivor U.S., connecting Mike to young men that fit the profile of the victims that have come forward,” Martin added.

Former employees of Soul Survivor and alleged victims of Pilavachi have said they were in a “conveyor belt” of young, attractive men who came from traumatic childhoods and broken homes. They said Pilavachi left “a trail of broken, young male adults scattered all around the world” through his “horrible cruelty and obsession” with certain men in his following.

Several people said they were encouraged to receive messages in their underwear on Pilavachi’s bed as he straddled them. He was also accused of making followers feel uncomfortable with long wrestling matches that could go on for as long as 20 minutes.

Martin, who is based in Los Angeles and now works as a human rights advocate and social entrepreneur, said he first heard of allegations “of some sort about Mike’s relationship with young interns” in 2002, and that about two years later leaders in the U.K. church were investigating concerns raised about allegations of his inappropriate behavior.

It wasn’t until a few weeks ago, when stories broke about Pilavachi’s relationships with young men, that Martin said he realized the issue hadn’t been resolved. “And I, to this day, so regret—because I’m one of the leaders of this movement—not raising the issue,” Martin said.

He also got in touch with the Church of England’s National Safeguarding Team (NST), which has reportedly acknowledged that allegations against Pilavachi concern both historic and recent victims. The NST is currently leading an investigation into Pilavachi.

Martin left Soul Survivor USA in 2007 and made an unsuccessful run for Congress in 2017. He said he was horrified reading the new allegations and decided to speak out. “I believe it’s my duty to speak, historically,” he said. “Perpetrators want victims to be silent. Perpetrators want all bystanders to be silent. And given that, we now know there are new reports. Given that we know that this issue is far more complex than thought, I feel a responsibility.”

“This is about victims,” Martin said. “This is about young men.” He added: “There are hurting people out there. And they’ve come forward and there might be more.”

Pilavachi reportedly deleted his Twitter account—which had amassed tens of thousands of followers—after news of the allegations came to light. In its latest statement, Soul Survivor said it was “assured” by the ongoing investigation.

“In addition, we are engaging independent third-party safeguarding experts who will be providing support, as well as an extensive review of our governance and culture as a charity,” the statement added.

“We acknowledge the courage of all those who have already come forward and urge anyone with information they wish to share or who needs support to do so via the information on our website.”

A Church of England spokesperson told the Telegraph that the NST is taking the concerns raised against Pilavachi “very seriously.