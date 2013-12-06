'Sound of Music' Gets Huge Ratings, 'Family Guy's' Brian Griffin Is Coming Back

Good afternoon,

Ratings: NBC's Sound of Music Live! Does Something Very Good. Sound of Music netted 18.5 million viewers. Wonder how many of them actually stayed for the whole thing and did not switch over to Scandal. TVLine.

Brian Is Coming Back to Family Guy. The logline for the December 15th episode reads, "Stewie devises a master plan to get the one and only thing he wants for Christmas.” Vulture

X-Men: Apocalypse will open in 2016. This has been a great week for comic-book fans! Entertainment Weekly

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler tease their Golden Globes musical opener. This was probably the most redeeming part of the three-hour Sound of Music special on NBC. Entertainment Tonight

Scandal Season 3 Episode Order Trimmed in Wake of Kerry Washington's Pregnancy News. One bottle of wine may not be enough help us come to terms with this news. TVLine