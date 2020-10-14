Our Favorite Sous Vide Precision Cooker Is 30% Off

- Snag an Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker for 30% off
- This tool will ensure you never undercook or overcook your food again, whether it’s chicken, lamb, steak, or even eggs. It’s why it’s one of our favorite tools to have in the kitchen.
If you’re not on the sous vide train yet, hop aboard. Not only is it extremely easy to do—it tastes amazing. Sous vide cooking involves putting a vacuum sealed bag of, let’s say meat, in a tub filled with water at the exact right temperature. This machine determines the temperature and cooks the meat perfectly. It also connects to an app, making it easy to use, and even easier to cook like you’re in a Michelin star restaurant.
Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker
30% Off
