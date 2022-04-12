South Dakota Republicans Turn on Killer Attorney General With Vote to Impeach

The South Dakota House of Representatives voted to impeach South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, a first-term Republican, on Tuesday.

His impeachment—which coincides with his 46th birthday—follows a 19-month political and legal firestorm that was sparked when Ravnsborg ran over and killed a pedestrian on U.S. Highway 14 on Sept. 12, 2020. He’s now the first South Dakota official to be impeached in state history.

The state House, with 62 Republicans and eight Democrats, convened in a special session Tuesday. After both the Republican and Democratic caucuses met in the morning, the full House was called to order at 11 a.m.

Several impeachment resolutions had been prepared.

Monday night, after remaining almost completely silent during the investigation, Ravnsborg released a letter he sent to South Dakota House members, as well as a document in which he posed questions about the case and offered his take on them.

He confronted the claim that he was “treated differently because he is the attorney general.”

“True. Jason would have been afforded his rights,” Ravnsborg wrote, referring to himself in the third person. “Multiple pedestrian-vehicle accidents have occurred in South Dakota immediately before and after. All drivers were similarly charged if charged at all. While there may be other conspiracy theories or speculation, none rely on actual evidence or provable testimony and, for that reason, must be dismissed.”

He blamed Republican Gov. Kristi Noem for placing pressure on him to resign, saying he felt obligated to remain in office to carry out investigations into her conduct as governor. Noem is being investigated for her use of state airplanes for out-of-state political travel, and for her involvement in trying to obtain a state real estate appraisal license for her daughter.

“My office has multiple ongoing investigations into the Governor’s alleged activities and people associated with her,” he said in a letter to state legislators released late Monday. “However, despite her procedural interference and bias towards me, I believe she has rights and should have the ability to let the process prevail regarding these open investigations regarding her and her administration.”

Ravnsborg said Noem “violated my civil rights and my privacy rights. She broke the law and violated the House of Representatives cease and desist order to taint the evidence and public perception against me.”

He also said she “sought to undermine, criticize and usurp the powers and privileges of the House at every step.”

Ravnsborg also said he was denied a jury trial in his case by the judge.

“Had I been able to have a jury trial, I would have taken that opportunity,” he said.

Noem responded to Ravnsborg’s allegations in a four-part Twitter post Tuesday morning.

“The people of SD deserve to know the truth. The facts speak for themselves. Anyone who wants to know the facts should ignore the AG’s bizarre letter and instead read Secretary Price's letter to Speaker Gosch and watch the Highway Patrol presentation from last week.

“The Attorney General wants to make this about me to distract House members, when the question before them is whether he should be the state's top law enforcement officer. He killed an innocent man, lied about the events of that evening, and abused his office to cover it up.

“He had months to offer his testimony to the impeachment committee but instead waited until the night before the House meets.

“The question for the House is whether they believe all of the law enforcement officers who investigated this case are lying? Jason does; I do not. I stand with law enforcement.”

Impeachment proceedings began in February 2021 but were suspended while Ravnsborg’s criminal case proceeded. In August, he pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges; a third was dropped.

The attorney general paid $1,000 in fines and $3,000 in court costs and was ordered to promote safe driving. He reached an undisclosed settlement with Joe Boever’s widow, Jenny Boever.

But the end of the criminal case did not halt public outrage over the fatal crash, even as Ravnsborg continued to quietly campaign for the Republican nomination for a second term. The attorney general nominee will be selected at a state convention this summer.

Impeachment hearings resumed during the 2022 legislative session, with Noem continuing to apply pressure to lawmakers. At times, that led to very public battles between the governor and the overwhelmingly Republican legislature, especially between Noem and House Speaker Spencer Gosch.

This is the first time impeachment of a state official has been used in South Dakota’s 133-year history. The state Constitution lists reasons for the removal of public officials:

“The Governor and other state and judicial officers, except county judges, justices of the peace and police magistrates, shall be liable to impeachment for drunkenness, crimes, corrupt conduct, or malfeasance or misdemeanor in office, but judgment in such cases shall not extend further than to removal from office and disqualification to hold any office of trust or profit under the state. The person accused whether convicted or acquitted shall nevertheless be liable to indictment, trial, judgment and punishment according to law.”

On March 28, the House Select Committee on Investigation voted 6-2, on party lines, not to recommend impeachment. The committee’s two Democrats issued a report supporting his removal from office.

The majority report said he was not acting as attorney general at the time of the fatal crash and therefore had not committed an impeachable offense.

That seemed to point to a quiet conclusion to the matter, but on April 4, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety issued a report on the crash, and two days later, a pair of South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers provided lawmakers with a briefing on the report.

That breathed new life back into the case, as some Republicans said they now favored impeachment. It all came down to a debate and a vote on Tuesday.