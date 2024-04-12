K-Pop Star Park Bo Ram Found Dead at 30

South Korean singer Park Bo Ram died suddenly on Thursday, her agency announced. The K-pop star was 30 years old.

Park was drinking at a friend’s house with two other people on Thursday night, AllKPop quoted a Korean police report as saying. She allegedly went to the bathroom just before 10 p.m., and was found slouched over the sink, unconscious, when her friends went to check on her. They then immediately called authorities and performed CPR on her.

Attempts to revive Park were unsuccessful. Emergency responders transported her to Hanyang University Guri Hospital, and she was pronounced dead around 11:17 p.m.

“Park Bo Ram suddenly left us on the late evening of April 11. Our hearts are deeply troubled as we deliver this sudden news to her fans,” her agency, XANADU Entertainment, said in a statement on Friday.

No cause of death was given. Multiple Korean media outlets said police were still investigating.

Park rose to fame as a reality TV contestant in 2010 on the Korean singing show SuperStar K2, where she finished in eighth place.

She made her solo debut in 2014 with the single “Beautiful,” and found success with other solo hits and collaborations with Korean artists like Eric Nam and Park Kyung.