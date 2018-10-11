The title of this week’s South Park episode—“The Problem with a Poo”—deliberately recalls comedian Hari Kondabolu’s controversial documentary about The Simpsons’ most problematic character. Matt Stone and Trey Parker have gone after that show in the past, but for most of this episode at least, they had a different target: Roseanne Barr.

Like Roseanne, Mr. Hankey, the Christmas Poo has a complicated history. The episode begins with the South Park City Council letting him know that the budget has been cut for his annual Christmas pageant. “Some people find you offensive,” they tell him. “Some people think that shit isn’t the best representation of Christmas.”

Later, the boys discover that Mr. Hankey has been tweeting nasty things about them. Things like, “The kids of South Park are retarded homos who can’t play music.”

“It was a bad attempt at a joke,” Mr. Hankey tells Kyle. “I’m sorry. Will you please tell the kids I didn’t mean it? What do you want me to say? The fact is, I couldn’t sleep last night, so I took some Ambien.”

Then, after Mr. Hankey tweets, “The City Council members are a bunch of pussy-licking Islamists,” they fire him. Again, like Roseanne, he blames Ambien. As the son of a lawyer, Kyle comes on board to represent Mr. Hankey in his “defecation lawsuit.”

“Look, he messed up, but I don’t know if he deserves everything that’s coming down on him. I want to stand by my friend,” Kyle tells the other boys, to which Cartman replies, “Hmm, let’s see how that goes for you in 2018.”

They end up in a hearing that looks a lot like Brett Kavanaugh’s most recent appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee. “Fourteen hours ago, did you or did you not say everyone in South Park is a ‘goddamn douchebag?’” one councilman asks him.

“Yes, that was a bad attempt at a Christmas joke,” Hankey replies. Evoking Kavanaugh, he adds, “Don’t you understand this whole thing is a smear campaign? Why are people focusing on a few stupid words I said when Christmas is just around the corner?!”

Then, as Mr. Hankey makes his way out of town, Stan asks, “Where will he go?”

“He’ll have to find a place that accepts racist, awful beings like him,” Randy replies. “There are still places out there who don’t care about bigotry and hate.”

With that, we see Mr. Hankey arrive in Springfield. “Welcome, my friend,” Apu tells him. “Please, rest your weary feet and make yourself at home.” The hashtag #cancelthesimpsons appeared on screen just before the credits rolled.