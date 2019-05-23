PAYDIRT
Soy Vey: Ex-Bean Exec Joins Trump Admin, Hooks Up Pals
Richard Censky pledged not to participate in matters affecting the National Soybean Association. Then he went ahead and advanced policies that benefit his former employer.
Richard Censky spent more than two decades as the soybean industry’s top man in Washington. Now he’s the No. 2 official at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the interests he’s charged with regulating are elated about it.
Internal emails released through a Freedom of Information Act request show that Censky, the deputy secretary of agriculture, has been deeply involved in crafting USDA’s approach to the Renewable Fuel Standard, a federal mandate for the inclusion of biofuels in transportation fuel.