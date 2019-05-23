Soy Vey: Ex-Bean Exec Joins Trump Admin, Hooks Up Pals

Welcome to Pay Dirt—exclusive reporting and research from The Daily Beast’s Lachlan Markay on corruption, campaign finance, and influence-peddling in the nation’s capital. For Beast Inside members only.

Richard Censky spent more than two decades as the soybean industry’s top man in Washington. Now he’s the No. 2 official at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the interests he’s charged with regulating are elated about it.

Internal emails released through a Freedom of Information Act request show that Censky, the deputy secretary of agriculture, has been deeply involved in crafting USDA’s approach to the Renewable Fuel Standard, a federal mandate for the inclusion of biofuels in transportation fuel.