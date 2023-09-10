Sportssubvertical orientation badge

Spanish Soccer Boss Luis Rubiales Abruptly Quits After Kissing Scandal

ABOUT-FACE

Luis Rubiales announced his resignation in an interview with Piers Morgan just days after star midfielder Jenni Hermoso formally accused him of sexual assault.

President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales kisses Jennifer Hermoso of Spain

Noemi Llamas/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Luis Rubiales, the scandal-roiled Spanish football federation president, told British television host Piers Morgan he would step down from his position in an interview that aired Sunday, exactly three weeks after forcibly kissing a female soccer player at a World Cup ceremony.

“My resignation? Yes, I’m going to, I cannot continue my work,” Rubiales said on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

“My father, my daughters, I spoke with them, they know it’s not a question about me. They say to me, ‘Luis, now you have to focus on your dignity and continue your life, because you will do damage to people you love.’”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

