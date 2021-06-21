Save on Men’s, Women’s and Kids Speedo Apparel and Equipment for Amazon Prime Day

Speedo apparel and equipment, up to 77% off

Savings on swimwear and equipment for the whole family.

Shop the rest of our Prime Day deal picks here.

Summer is just starting, but chances are you could probably use a new swimsuit. These Prime Day deals on Speedo gear range from good — think 25% off Speedo Men's Swimsuit Jammer High Waist Lzr Racer X — to truly great, like 77% off select men’s Speedo swim trunks. There are deals for women’s apparel, like 40% off Speedo Women's Swimsuit One Piece Power Plus Kneeskin and 45% off tankini tops.

