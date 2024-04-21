LONDON—Victoria Beckham has long refused to take part in any Spice Girls reunion and shot down rumors just this month that the band would get back together for a one-off show.

But the publicity queen—who helped to transform her soccer-playing husband David into a global icon—hit upon the perfect way to win headlines for her 50th birthday party in London by joining her former bandmates on stage one last time.

It was one of the most exclusive shows of the year, with only around 40 guests reportedly invited to the black tie party at the members club Oswald’s including Tom Cruise, Eva Longoria and Gordon Ramsay.

David Beckham turned cameraman himself for the moment that Victoria joined Geri Halliwell, Mel B, Mel C and Emma Bunton on stage to sing ‘90s hit ‘Stop.’ He posted a clip on Instagram that included footage of himself with mouth wide open in shock. He added the caption: “I mean come on x”

The clip showed that Posh, Ginger, Scary, Sporty and Baby largely still remembered the choreography even if Victoria herself still looked somewhat reluctant to actually sing.

She famously refused to join the rest of the band who reunited in 2019 for a money-spinning reunion tour. The last time they all performed together was at the closing ceremony of the London Olympics in 2012.

After rumors that the band might play the “legends” slot at Glastonbury, France Radio asked Victoria earlier this month if they would do anything to mark their 30th anniversary, “We do have a group chat. I do speak to all the girls. It would be lovely for us to do something to celebrate—a dinner or a lunch—and reminisce. But yes, it will not be any more than that.”

Tabloid reports suggest that the former band members have mellowed in recent years after endless reports of feuds between Victoria and Mel B and then more recently Mel B and Geri which have filled magazines and British newspapers for decades.

The Sun reports that “there wasn’t a dry eye in the house” on Saturday night as the bandmates, joined a handful of A-listers and the growing Beckham clan to reminisce, pay tribute and crack a few jokes about Victoria.