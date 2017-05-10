‘Spicer Bushes’ Is A Top Twitter Search

In case you’ve been hiding under a rock for the past 24 hours, President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey.

Or, if you’re White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, you just hide in some bushes.

Spicer, who will not lead Wednesday’s press briefing following the Comey news, likely does not want to be confronted by the media. Given his track record, can you blame him?

But instead of camping out in his office, he ventured outside—rookie mistake—and hid from reporters in some shrubbery outside the White House.

Twitter was here for it. So, thank you, Spicy. We really needed this today.

BRB laughing forever.