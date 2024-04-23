Sports Power Couple Kelsey Plum and Darren Waller Headed for Divorce in Nasty Split

WNBA star Kelsey Plum and New York Giants tight end Darren Waller have filed for divorce after one year of marriage, according to Clark County court records.

The Las Vegas Aces point guard, 29, and the pro footballer, 31, filed a joint petition for divorce on Tuesday. The split came a little more than a year after they first tied the knot in March 2023.

Plum had posted a somber Instagram story hinting that the marriage was over on Tuesday morning.

“I’m devastated. I walked through fire for that man, but now I see it’s time to go,” she wrote, adding a reference to a Philippians Bible verse.

The divorce filing ends months of speculation about the state of their marriage. Whispers about trouble in paradise grew into palpable chatter when Waller posted a TikTok video in January, in which he lip synced the words to a sample of “Think It Over” by The Delfonics.

The video was captioned, “When ya girl bout to leave you.”

Initially, Waller told TMZ that he was just joking with the video, shutting down any speculation over a divorce. Now, it seems the rumors are true.

Though there are scant details about what went on behind-the-scenes for the couple, Plum signaled she may open up once the dust has settled.

“One day I’ll share my story,” the Aces star wrote. “Today is not that day.”