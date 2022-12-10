Sportswriter Grant Wahl Dies Suddenly While Covering World Cup in Qatar

Sportswriter Grant Wahl has died suddenly while covering the World Cup in Qatar.

The United States Soccer Federation confirmed his death in a statement late Friday, praising the 48-year-old veteran soccer journalist for his “insightful and entertaining stories” about the sport.

His wife, Celine Gounder, tweeted that she was “in complete shock.”

“I am so thankful for the support of my husband Grant Wahl’s soccer family & of so many friends who've reached out tonight,” she wrote.

Wahl’s death comes shortly after he took a stand last month for LGBTQ+ rights in a country that forbids same-sex relations. After wearing a rainbow T-shirt to the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, he said he was accosted by security guards who demanded he remove it. He refused, he said, and was briefly detained, though he was released after tweeting about the ordeal.

U.S. Soccer appeared to hint at the incident in their statement paying tribute to him. In addition to “elevating” the sport with his “brilliant writing,” the soccer federation said, “Grant’s belief in the power of the game to advance human rights was, and will remain, an inspiration to all.”

Few details were immediately available on the circumstances of his death. NPR reported that he died in Doha while covering the Argentina-Netherlands World Cup quarterfinal. Wahl’s brother, Eric, posted an emotional Instagram video suggesting there was something sinister involved in the his death.

“I’m gay. I’m the reason he wore the rainbow shirt to the World Cup. My brother was healthy. He told me he received death threats. I do not believe my brother just died. I believe he was killed,” he said in the video.

He said Wahl had collapsed at the stadium and received CPR before being rushed to a hospital, where he died.