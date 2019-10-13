St. Paul's Shipwreck Found? Hold on Just a Second.

A story, involving the Apostle Paul, is currently making waves in the media. Researchers claim that they have found an anchor tied to an almost 2,000-year-old shipwreck in the Mediterranean involving the saint. According to the Bible, Paul was imprisoned and en route to Rome to face trial when the ship he was traveling in hit a sandbar and ran aground. As a result of the collision, Paul and his fellow prisoners discovered that they had reached the island of Malta, some 50 miles south of Italy.

Now, representatives from the BASE (Biblical Archaeology Search and Exploration) Institute claim that the traditional location for the shipwreck is incorrect and that they have identified one of the anchors from Paul’s ship.

Tradition maintains that Paul was shipwrecked off the coast of what is now known as St. Paul’s Bay in the northern part of the island. According to Acts of the Apostles, which records the details of Paul’s journey and shipwreck in some detail, shortly before they hit the reef, the sailors on the ship cast off four anchors into the water (27:28, 40). The sailors planned to kill all the prisoners but the prisoners, at the suggestion of a friendly centurion, jumped overboard made it to shore (some people swam, others drifted on planks, Titanic-style; Paul doesn’t tell us which group he was in).