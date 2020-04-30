Stacey Abrams is lobbying hard to be Joe Biden’s presidential running mate, and she brings to the table an asset few other contenders do: an extensive, battle-hardened organizing apparatus that she can bring to bear on behalf of the Democratic presidential ticket in November.

But with that asset comes a liability. The extensive work done on Abrams’ behalf by a network of political and nonprofit groups that she founded has raised persistent questions about her use of ostensibly apolitical voter registration and canvassing outfits to boost her own political profile.

The advocacy work and more nonpartisan activities of Abrams’ network of nonprofits take place parallel to each other, as required by her groups’ varying legal classifications. But their work also bleeds together in notable ways. Her political outfit and its sister “dark money” non-profit share a website and social media pages, for instance. They also lean heavily on the same cadre of organizations to execute their missions. A Daily Beast analysis of public records shows that two of Abrams’ groups, a tax-exempt voter registration organization and a more aggressive advocacy group, have steered millions of dollars to the same political consultants that helped elect Abrams to the Georgia statehouse and tried to win her the governorship in 2018.