Stacey Abrams is the Only Vice Presidential Pick for Joe Biden. Here's Why.

Joe Biden pledged he would choose a woman as his running mate, and that woman needs to be Stacey Abrams.

The road to the White House for Democrats only exists with the support and excitement of black voters—black female voters to be specific. Just ask Bernie Sanders. He thought he could carve a path to the nomination without overwhelming support among the Democratic base, black voters. He was wrong.

Sure, other Democratic voters matter. Lots of ink has been spilled about the importance of “suburban” Democratic voters, read white voters, even though blacks have been moving to the suburbs at great rates as they’ve been pushed out of cities for years now. However, any viable Democratic strategy rests on the active participation and interest of diverse groups of black voters.