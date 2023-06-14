The Best-Selling Stanley Quencher Is Back in Stock at Amazon

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The Stanley Quencher water bottle went mega-viral in 2022, and quite unexpectedly. After TikTok fell in love with this car-friendly water bottle that keeps your drink cool all day, price gougers snatched up the supply and doubled the price. In fact, the Stanley Quencher proved to be so popular that it even inspired the “de-influencing” trend, which is essentially a backlash to any trendy product that’s deemed to be too basic.

Well, there’s nothing wrong with being basic—the best people usually are, in my experience—and besides, this Internet sensation is worth the hype. Trend-setting hipsters may have impeccable taste, including an eye for aesthetically pleasing giant water bottles, but are they the type of people you want to go tailgating with? I don’t think so. That’s why no one invites me to go tailgating with them, but that’s another story.

For my fellow hydration enthusiasts, I’m happy to report that the Stanley Quencher 40 oz. giant water tumbler is finally back in steady supply at Amazon and other retailers, where it’s available in a variety of different colors... for now. (The price gougers have still gotten to some of the most popular colors first, unfortunately.)

So why is the Stanley Quencher so popular? There are a few different reasons that the Stanley Quencher became the Internet’s favorite water “bottle,” but perhaps the most compelling one is that it’s one of the only giant water tumblers that’s also car-cupholder-friendly. There are a lot of tumblers that feature a handle or fit in a cupholder, but this is one of the only products that can do both.

The Quencher features double-wall vacuum insulation, which will effectively keep drinks hot or cold as desired. It also comes in tons of different colors and designs, and Stanley recently released a new matte finish that’s proven to be really popular. Tumblers featuring the sought-after Terrazzo design are even available on the resale market for over $100 a pop. Finally, the Stanley tumbler comes with an adjustable lid and straw. That makes it convenient for refilling and sipping on the go, especially while driving or doing something else that requires focus.

With all of its powers combined, it’s a basically perfect water tumbler and bottle alternative. So if you could use a little more hydration in your life— and who couldn’t?—head to Amazon and choose a color that speaks to you.

