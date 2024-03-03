The man who lent his voice to a lineup of Hollywood’s favorite little weirdos passed away on Saturday, his family confirmed.

Mark Dodson, 64, suffered a heart attack while he was sleeping in Evansville, Indiana, ahead of a scheduled appearance at Horror Con, his daughter Ciara told TMZ. Dodson “never ceased making me proud,” Ciara told the outlet.

The voice actor got his big break in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in 1983. He voiced the tiny attendant of Jabba the Hutt known as Salacious Crumb, whose distinct, high-pitched cackle rang out multiple times in the film.

That role led Dodson to his next gig as the voice of Mogwai in Gremlins in 1984. His IMDB page lists dozens of other roles he held in the next four decades, spanning film, television, and video games.

His talent agency, Stellar Appearances, described him as a “fan favorite of convention attendees across the world” and a “loved member of the Star Wars universe,” in a tribute on Facebook. According to the group, Dodson was always happy to interact with fans who loved his work.

“Mark truly loved his fans and enjoyed meeting them at conventions around the world. Mark was honored to be inducted into dozens of the local chapters of the Star Wars 501st Legions over the past several decades,” a spokesman for the agency said.

Dodson is survived by his daughter and grandchildren, in addition to the many characters he brought to life onscreen.