State Department Security Officer Accused of Storming the Capitol

A man who worked as a diplomatic security officer for the U.S. State Department was arrested Tuesday on allegations he was among the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Kevin Alstrup was taken into custody by the FBI on a quartet of misdemeanor charges that many non-violent Capitol raiders have faced: disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, unlawful picket and parading, entering and remaining in a restricted building, and disorderly conduct in the Capitol building.

It’s unclear if Alstrup is still employed by the federal government.

Prosecutors said Tuesday they had damning evidence that placed Alstrup inside the Capitol for nearly 30 minutes as alarms and announcements “audibly and continuously sounded” that ordered everyone to leave immediately. He also allegedly posted photos on social media that showed the outside of the Capitol building on Jan. 6, which the FBI said made clear the building was locked down with barriers and not meant for Alstrup to enter. An email account associated with Alstrup also registered him as being at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

An arrest affidavit for Alstrup said his unnamed supervisor at the State Department helped confirm his identity using security footage and photos from the chaos of Jan. 6. Some of those images were included in Alstrup’s indictment, two of which showed him holding a camera.

Alstrup has not been accused of stealing items from the Capitol or assaulting law enforcement there, but prosecutors say he still illegally entered the building and loitered inside its crypt, taking photos and videos of rioters as they broke through a window.

Prosecutors said Alstrup’s role in the State Department would have meant he was “familiar with providing security and protection for high-ranking government officials or sensitive locations, like embassies.”

Alstrup joins approximately 1,200 other people who’ve been arrested for participating in the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol.