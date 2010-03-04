Steele Responds to Evil Empire Cartoon
Michael Steele took objection Thursday to a fundraising presentation that revealed a campaign that capitalizes on "fear." Images depicting Obama as the Joker and Harry Reid as Scooby Doo are bad, he says, but he's also been a victim. Fox News
Michael Steele took objection Thursday to a fundraising presentation that revealed a campaign that capitalizes on "fear." Images depicting Obama as the Joker and Harry Reid as Scooby Doo are bad, he says, but he's also been a victim. Fox News