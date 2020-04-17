Stephen Colbert Brutally Mocks Pro-Trump Coronavirus Protesters

“With the economy plummeting, people are understandably eager to open things up again,” Stephen Colbert said near the end of his Late Show monologue Thursday night. But some are more eager than others.

The host proceeded to take on the pro-Trump protesters who have been gathering in large numbers this week to pressure state governments into ending stay-at-home orders, including a group in Ohio who attempted to storm the statehouse in Columbus.

“Well, I’m sure that convinced the legislators,” Colbert said sarcastically. “You know, the medical data doesn’t back up an early reopen, but I did hear some sound policy ideas from lady flag-screamer and guy-in-a-Purge-mask.”

And then there were the “angry Trump supporters” in Michigan who blocked traffic, honked their horns and waved Confederate flags. “Because nothing says ‘never surrender’ like a Confederate flag,” Colbert joked.

He also played footage of the protesters directing a “classic Trump chant” at Governor Gretchen Whitmer: “Lock her up! Lock her up!”

Or as Colbert put it, “Lock her up! Wait, never mind! It’s safer inside! Make her go out! Lock me up! Inside my house! But first I need some eggs!”