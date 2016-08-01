Stephen Colbert Calls Out Trump for Khizr Khan Response: ‘You’re Being a D-Bag’

Stephen Colbert really hit the ground running on Monday after an exceptional two weeks of live shows around the Republican and Democratic National Conventions. As the Late Show host promised last week, his iconic Colbert Report segment “The Word” is back. But for legal reasons, it will now be known as “The Werd.”

And once again, the target of “The Werd” Monday night was Donald Trump. Laying out the GOP candidate’s latest scandal—his disgraceful response to Khizr Khan, the Muslim father of a fallen U.S. Army captain who spoke out against Trump at the DNC—Colbert arrived at tonight’s “Werd”: “What the F?”—or “What the family?” as he said it stood for due to space restrictions.

Not only did Trump insist that his business success should count as a “sacrifice” in the same way the Khan family sacrificed their son, but he also maligned Khan’s wife Ghazala, questioning whether she was “allowed” to speak due to her religion. As Ghazala Khan later explained, she was too grief-stricken to speak from the DNC stage and instead chose to stand stoically by her husband’s side.

“Yes, Trump knows a good husband allows his wife to say something,” Colbert said, as the bullet point to his left finished the joke with, “... That Michelle Obama Already Said.”

“An ordinary candidate, faced with near-universal condemnation, would stop there,” Colbert continued. But instead, Trump has continued to post angry tweets directed at Khan, who, as he put it, “does not know me,” and therefore should not be allowed to criticize him.

“How could you possibly judge a presidential candidate unless you’ve met them?” Colbert asked. “Well, I’ve met Donald Trump. So I am on solid ground when I say, Donald, you’re being a dad-bag, which again, due to space, we’ve had to shorten.”

The screen revealed Colbert’s true feelings: “D-Bag.”